Home fries in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve home fries

Item pic

 

Milner's Cafe & Catering - 311 Judges Rd Suite 1A

311 Judges Rd Suite 1A, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Home Fries$2.50
More about Milner's Cafe & Catering - 311 Judges Rd Suite 1A
Banner pic

 

True Blue Butcher and Barrel -

110 Greenfield Street Suite 114, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Home fries side$6.00
More about True Blue Butcher and Barrel -

