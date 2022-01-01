Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jambalaya in Wilmington

Pine Valley Market image

 

Pine Valley Market

3520 South College Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Jambalaya$12.00
Andouille sausage, chicken, rice, okra, tomatoes & a little Cajun spice
More about Pine Valley Market
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bourbon St -Wilmington

35 N Front St, WILMINGTON

Avg 4.4 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Jambalaya Rice$15.99
Our take on the traditional one-pot dish. Includes: Chicken, Shrimp, Sausage and the holy trinity.
More about Bourbon St -Wilmington
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck

140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jambalaya - Small$17.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
Jambalaya - Regular$20.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
Jambalaya LS$13.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jambalaya - Small$17.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
Jambalaya - Regular$20.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
Jambalaya LS$13.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

