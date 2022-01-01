Jambalaya in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve jambalaya
Pine Valley Market
3520 South College Road, Wilmington
|Jambalaya
|$12.00
Andouille sausage, chicken, rice, okra, tomatoes & a little Cajun spice
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bourbon St -Wilmington
35 N Front St, WILMINGTON
|Jambalaya Rice
|$15.99
Our take on the traditional one-pot dish. Includes: Chicken, Shrimp, Sausage and the holy trinity.
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington
|Jambalaya - Small
|$17.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
|Jambalaya - Regular
|$20.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
|Jambalaya LS
|$13.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington
|Jambalaya - Small
|$17.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
|Jambalaya - Regular
|$20.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
|Jambalaya LS
|$13.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf