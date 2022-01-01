Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve lobsters

Carolina Crab House - Wilmington image

 

Carolina Crab House - Wilmington

341 S College Rd #55, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Tail (6oz)$18.95
More about Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
Consumer pic

 

Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington

1055 military cutoff rd suite 100, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo crunchy lobster$18.95
More about Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington
Consumer pic

 

Nori Asian Fusion

1412 Barclay Pointe Blvd Unit 1006, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$17.95
Red Lobster Roll$17.95
More about Nori Asian Fusion
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck

140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster & Shrimp Risotto$33.99
Cold water lobster tail & seasoned grilled shrimp over a brightly flavored scampi style risotto with roasted peppers, tomato, basil & scallions
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster & Shrimp Risotto$33.99
Cold water lobster tail & seasoned grilled shrimp over a brightly flavored scampi style risotto with roasted peppers, tomato, basil & scallions
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
Banner pic

 

True Blue Butcher and Barrel

110 Greenfield Street Suite 114, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll$17.00
More about True Blue Butcher and Barrel

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Shrimp Salad

Sashimi

Chicken Katsu

Ranch Salad

Edamame

Pecan Pies

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1325 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston