Lobsters in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
341 S College Rd #55, Wilmington
|Lobster Tail (6oz)
|$18.95
More about Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington
Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington
1055 military cutoff rd suite 100, Wilmington
|Jumbo crunchy lobster
|$18.95
More about Nori Asian Fusion
Nori Asian Fusion
1412 Barclay Pointe Blvd Unit 1006, Wilmington
|Lobster Roll
|$17.95
|Red Lobster Roll
|$17.95
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington
|Lobster & Shrimp Risotto
|$33.99
Cold water lobster tail & seasoned grilled shrimp over a brightly flavored scampi style risotto with roasted peppers, tomato, basil & scallions
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington
|Lobster & Shrimp Risotto
|$33.99
Cold water lobster tail & seasoned grilled shrimp over a brightly flavored scampi style risotto with roasted peppers, tomato, basil & scallions
More about True Blue Butcher and Barrel
True Blue Butcher and Barrel
110 Greenfield Street Suite 114, Wilmington
|Lobster Roll
|$17.00