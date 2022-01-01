Mac and cheese in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Pine Valley Market
3520 South College Road, Wilmington
|Baked Mac-N-Cheese LARGE
|$32.00
Cavatapi pasta, creamy and tangy blend of cheeses, topped with ritz crackers
Serves 8-10
|Baked Mac-N-Cheese
|$10.50
Cavatapi pasta, creamy and tangy blend of cheeses, topped with ritz crackers
Serves 2-3
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
True Blue Butcher and Table
1125 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington
|Mac N Cheese
|$11.00
|Mac N Cheese
|$11.00
PIZZA
Kornerstone Bistro
8262 Market St, Wilmington
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Castle Street Kitchen
509 Castle Street, Wilmington
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.50
Delicious blend of asiago, parmesan, monterey jack, cheddar & our house bechamel. Topped with a toasted parmesan crust
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
|SIDE Mac & Cheese
|$3.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Crust ILM
124 Princess St, Wilmington
|MAC N CHEESE PLANKS
|$10.00
|SIDE MAC N CHEESE
|$4.00
True Blue Butcher and Barrel
110 Greenfield Street Suite 114, Wilmington
|Mac and Cheese Side
|$11.00