Patty melts in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve patty melts

True Blue Butcher and Table image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

True Blue Butcher and Table

1125 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$17.00
Bone Marrow - carmelized onion, comte, white cheddar, American
More about True Blue Butcher and Table
Henry's Restaurant - Wilmington - 2508 Independence Blvd

2508 Independence Blvd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$13.00
A half-pound fresh beef patty with Swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon, grilled Vidalia onions, leaf lettuce, tomato on grilled rye bread.
More about Henry's Restaurant - Wilmington - 2508 Independence Blvd

