Patty melts in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve patty melts
More about True Blue Butcher and Table
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
True Blue Butcher and Table
1125 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington
|Patty Melt
|$17.00
Bone Marrow - carmelized onion, comte, white cheddar, American
More about Henry's Restaurant - Wilmington - 2508 Independence Blvd
Henry's Restaurant - Wilmington - 2508 Independence Blvd
2508 Independence Blvd, Wilmington
|Patty Melt
|$13.00
A half-pound fresh beef patty with Swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon, grilled Vidalia onions, leaf lettuce, tomato on grilled rye bread.