Penne in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve penne

Pine Valley Market image

 

Pine Valley Market

3520 South College Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Penne Rustica$12.00
Tomato sauce with onions, peppers and Italian sausage. Serves 2
More about Pine Valley Market
Chicken Penne image

PIZZA

Kornerstone Bistro

8262 Market St, Wilmington

Avg 4.3 (589 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Penne$19.50
Grilled Chicken with
Sautéed Mushrooms,
Caramelized Onions
and a creamy
Parmesan sauce
Kids Penne Alfredo$6.00
Seafood Penne$24.00
Lobster, Shrimp
Prosciutto, Asparagus
and Peas with a
Lobster Sherry Cream
Sauce and Penne
More about Kornerstone Bistro

