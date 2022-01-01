Philly cheesesteaks in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Copper Penny
109 Chestnut Street, Wilmington
|Philly Phanatic Cheese Steak
|$15.29
American cheese, sauteed onions, sauteed peppers, sauteed mushrooms
Hell’s Kitchen-Wilmington
118 Princess St, Wilmington
|PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
|$17.00
thin sliceded ribeye or chicken, bell pepper, sauteed onion, mushroom, white american cheese sauce
Donut Inn - Military Cutoff
1427 Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$10.45
Steak, American, Sautéed Onions and Peppers