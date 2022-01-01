Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Pine Valley Market

3520 South College Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie$13.00
Ground Beef with peas, carrots, onion, green peppers, topped with mashed potatoes
Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
Roasted Chicken, vegetables, pie crust topping.
Serves 2
More about Pine Valley Market
Boardwalk Pizza- Wilmington image

 

Boardwalk Pizza- Wilmington

6756 gordon road #190, wilmington

No reviews yet
Medium Pie - 16"$14.00
Large Pie - 18"$17.00
More about Boardwalk Pizza- Wilmington
True Blue Butcher and Table image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

True Blue Butcher and Table

1125 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan Pie$9.00
More about True Blue Butcher and Table
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Peanut Butter Pie$6.00
Drizzled with chocolate, caramel, and vanilla syrup. Topped with whipped cream. A la’ mode +$2
Caramel Apple Pie$6.00
Drizzled with caramel and vanilla syrup. Topped with whipped cream. A la’ mode +$2
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
Consumer pic

 

Castle Street Kitchen

509 Castle Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Pie w/Biscuit$8.50
Oven roasted heirloom tomatoes, seasoned mascarpone blend & caramelized onions in a flaky, buttery crust. Served with a buttermilk biscuit
Tomato Pie$12.25
Oven roasted heirloom tomatoes, seasoned mascarpone blend & caramelized onions in a flaky, buttery crust. Served with side salad
More about Castle Street Kitchen
Tidewater Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD

Tidewater Oyster Bar

8211 Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.9 (63 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$7.00
Pecan Pie$6.00
More about Tidewater Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck

140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$6.99
Tart & perfectly sweet in a graham cracker crust
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$6.99
Tart & perfectly sweet in a graham cracker crust
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

