Pies in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve pies
Pine Valley Market
3520 South College Road, Wilmington
|Shepherd's Pie
|$13.00
Ground Beef with peas, carrots, onion, green peppers, topped with mashed potatoes
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$14.00
Roasted Chicken, vegetables, pie crust topping.
Serves 2
Boardwalk Pizza- Wilmington
6756 gordon road #190, wilmington
|Medium Pie - 16"
|$14.00
|Large Pie - 18"
|$17.00
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
True Blue Butcher and Table
1125 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington
|Pecan Pie
|$9.00
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$6.00
Drizzled with chocolate, caramel, and vanilla syrup. Topped with whipped cream. A la’ mode +$2
|Caramel Apple Pie
|$6.00
Drizzled with caramel and vanilla syrup. Topped with whipped cream. A la’ mode +$2
Castle Street Kitchen
509 Castle Street, Wilmington
|Tomato Pie w/Biscuit
|$8.50
Oven roasted heirloom tomatoes, seasoned mascarpone blend & caramelized onions in a flaky, buttery crust. Served with a buttermilk biscuit
|Tomato Pie
|$12.25
Oven roasted heirloom tomatoes, seasoned mascarpone blend & caramelized onions in a flaky, buttery crust. Served with side salad
SEAFOOD
Tidewater Oyster Bar
8211 Market Street, Wilmington
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
|Pecan Pie
|$6.00
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.99
Tart & perfectly sweet in a graham cracker crust