Quesadillas in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve quesadillas

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Provolone and cheddar cheese in a tomato basil tortilla. Baked and served with a side of tortilla chips and salsa. Add veggies, first two free, each additional 0.50 each
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
Mac's Speed Shop image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mac's Speed Shop

4126 Oleander Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Donut Inn - Military Cutoff

1427 Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$4.94
More about Donut Inn - Military Cutoff

