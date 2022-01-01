Quesadillas in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
Provolone and cheddar cheese in a tomato basil tortilla. Baked and served with a side of tortilla chips and salsa. Add veggies, first two free, each additional 0.50 each
More about Mac's Speed Shop
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mac's Speed Shop
4126 Oleander Dr, Wilmington
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.