Quiche in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve quiche

Pine Valley Market image

 

Pine Valley Market

3520 South College Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Quiche Of The Week With Side Salad$8.50
Quiche Florentine (spinach & swiss)
Quiche of the Day Slice$5.00
Slice of our famous quiche served a la carte warm or cold (8:30-3) Served with side salad during cafe hours (11-3). Quiche flavor will change weekly.
Quiche Florentine$18.00
More about Pine Valley Market
Pine Valley Market for Seascape Properties image

 

Pine Valley Market for Sea Scape Properties

3520 S. College Rd., Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quiche$19.00
Choices are Quiche Lorraine (bacon, Swiss cheese & caramelized onions), Quiche Florentine (spinach & Swiss cheese) , Breakfast Meat Quiche (sausage, bacon, ham & cheese) & Greek Quiche (spinach, tomato, caramelized onions & feta)
More about Pine Valley Market for Sea Scape Properties

