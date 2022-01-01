Quiche in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve quiche
More about Pine Valley Market
Pine Valley Market
3520 South College Road, Wilmington
|Quiche Of The Week With Side Salad
|$8.50
Quiche Florentine (spinach & swiss)
|Quiche of the Day Slice
|$5.00
Slice of our famous quiche served a la carte warm or cold (8:30-3) Served with side salad during cafe hours (11-3). Quiche flavor will change weekly.
|Quiche Florentine
|$18.00
More about Pine Valley Market for Sea Scape Properties
Pine Valley Market for Sea Scape Properties
3520 S. College Rd., Wilmington
|Quiche
|$19.00
Choices are Quiche Lorraine (bacon, Swiss cheese & caramelized onions), Quiche Florentine (spinach & Swiss cheese) , Breakfast Meat Quiche (sausage, bacon, ham & cheese) & Greek Quiche (spinach, tomato, caramelized onions & feta)