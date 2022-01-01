Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve reuben

Grilled Reuben image

 

Pine Valley Market

3520 South College Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Reuben$11.75
Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing on grilled rye bread with your choice of corned beef or turkey.
More about Pine Valley Market
Item pic

 

Copper Penny

109 Chestnut Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$14.29
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 island, sauerkraut, rye toast
More about Copper Penny
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wall Street Reuben$10.00
Our brand of Reuben sandwich with thinly sliced corned beef, Sw cheese, sauerkraut, and Boar’s Head spicy mustard, on toasted rye.
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
Reuben image

 

Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.

2316 S. 17th Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$9.00
Boar's Head Sliced Corned beef or turkey topped with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Served grilled on fresh baked rye bread with our special Midtown signature sauce. Served with chips and a pickle slice.
More about Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.

