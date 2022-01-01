Reuben in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve reuben
Pine Valley Market
3520 South College Road, Wilmington
|Grilled Reuben
|$11.75
Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing on grilled rye bread with your choice of corned beef or turkey.
Copper Penny
109 Chestnut Street, Wilmington
|Reuben
|$14.29
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 island, sauerkraut, rye toast
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington
|Wall Street Reuben
|$10.00
Our brand of Reuben sandwich with thinly sliced corned beef, Sw cheese, sauerkraut, and Boar’s Head spicy mustard, on toasted rye.
Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.
2316 S. 17th Street, Wilmington
|Reuben
|$9.00
Boar's Head Sliced Corned beef or turkey topped with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Served grilled on fresh baked rye bread with our special Midtown signature sauce. Served with chips and a pickle slice.