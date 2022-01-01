Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve risotto

PIZZA

Kornerstone Bistro

8262 Market St, Wilmington

Avg 4.3 (589 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Florentine Risotto$23.00
Salmon Chunks, Spinach and Tomatoes
in Creamy Risotto
More about Kornerstone Bistro
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck

140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Scampi Risotto$13.99
Backfin lump crab in a creamy lemon garlic butter sauce served over crispy risotto cakes.
Lobster & Shrimp Risotto$33.99
Cold water lobster tail & seasoned grilled shrimp over a brightly flavored scampi style risotto with roasted peppers, tomato, basil & scallions
Creamy Risotto$4.99
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Scampi Risotto$13.99
Backfin lump crab in a creamy lemon garlic butter sauce served over crispy risotto cakes.
Lobster & Shrimp Risotto$33.99
Cold water lobster tail & seasoned grilled shrimp over a brightly flavored scampi style risotto with roasted peppers, tomato, basil & scallions
Creamy Risotto$4.99
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

