Risotto in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve risotto
Kornerstone Bistro
8262 Market St, Wilmington
|Salmon Florentine Risotto
|$23.00
Salmon Chunks, Spinach and Tomatoes
in Creamy Risotto
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington
|Crab Scampi Risotto
|$13.99
Backfin lump crab in a creamy lemon garlic butter sauce served over crispy risotto cakes.
|Lobster & Shrimp Risotto
|$33.99
Cold water lobster tail & seasoned grilled shrimp over a brightly flavored scampi style risotto with roasted peppers, tomato, basil & scallions
|Creamy Risotto
|$4.99
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington
