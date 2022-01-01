Salmon in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve salmon
Copper Penny
109 Chestnut Street, Wilmington
|Salmon Sandwich
|$15.29
Leaf lettuce, tomato, choice of aioli, served on a Kaiser roll
PIZZA
Kornerstone Bistro
8262 Market St, Wilmington
|Salmon Florentine Risotto
|$23.00
Salmon Chunks, Spinach and Tomatoes
in Creamy Risotto
|Ligurian Salmon
|$26.00
Seared Salmon Filet with a Tomato Caper Salsa
over Vegetable Quinoa Pilaf
Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington
1055 military cutoff rd suite 100, Wilmington
|Salmon Maki
|$7.50
|Salmon Cream Cheese Scallion Roll
|$7.50
|Spicy Crunchy Cooked Salmon w. Avocado Roll
|$8.00
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington
|Smoked Salmon Deviled Egg
|$1.25
Deviled egg infused and topped with smoked salmon
Nori Asian Fusion
1412 Barclay Pointe Blvd Unit 1006, Wilmington
|Salmon
|$25.95
|Salmon Tower
|$11.95
|Salmon avocado cucumber roll
|$8.95
Chow Thai
5552 Carolina Beach RD Suite G, Wilmington
|Tuna and Salmon Bowl
|$14.99
A combination of tuna and salmon mixed with mangoes, tobiko (red fish eggs), seaweed salad and togarashi (powdered spice), accompanied by edamame, cucumbers, carrots, avocado and seaweed salad. Served over a bed of sushi rice.
|Salmon Roll
|$6.49
|Choo Chee Salmon
|$20.99
Grilled salmon served in panang curry sauce with steamed broccoli, carrots, and zucchini.
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington
|Smoked Salmon Alfredo
|$19.99
Our house smoked salmon cakes over penne, asparagus & mushrooms tossed in our roasted garlic alfredo, then garnished with fresh basil.
|Smoked Salmon Alfredo LS
|$12.99
Our house smoked salmon cake over penne, asparagus & mushrooms tossed in our roasted garlic alfredo, then garnished with fresh basil.
|Fresh Catch Salmon
|$20.99
Choose from blackened, grilled, broiled or pan seared with your choice of lemon beurre blanc, mango salsa or roasted garlic aioli and your choice of two sides
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington
