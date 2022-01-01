Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Copper Penny

109 Chestnut Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Sandwich$15.29
Leaf lettuce, tomato, choice of aioli, served on a Kaiser roll
More about Copper Penny
Item pic

PIZZA

Kornerstone Bistro

8262 Market St, Wilmington

Avg 4.3 (589 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Florentine Risotto$23.00
Salmon Chunks, Spinach and Tomatoes
in Creamy Risotto
Ligurian Salmon$26.00
Seared Salmon Filet with a Tomato Caper Salsa
over Vegetable Quinoa Pilaf
More about Kornerstone Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington

1055 military cutoff rd suite 100, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Maki$7.50
Salmon Cream Cheese Scallion Roll$7.50
Spicy Crunchy Cooked Salmon w. Avocado Roll$8.00
More about Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Deviled Egg$1.25
Deviled egg infused and topped with smoked salmon
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
Consumer pic

 

Nori Asian Fusion

1412 Barclay Pointe Blvd Unit 1006, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$25.95
Salmon Tower$11.95
Salmon avocado cucumber roll$8.95
More about Nori Asian Fusion
Chow Thai image

 

Chow Thai

5552 Carolina Beach RD Suite G, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna and Salmon Bowl$14.99
A combination of tuna and salmon mixed with mangoes, tobiko (red fish eggs), seaweed salad and togarashi (powdered spice), accompanied by edamame, cucumbers, carrots, avocado and seaweed salad. Served over a bed of sushi rice.
Salmon Roll$6.49
Choo Chee Salmon$20.99
Grilled salmon served in panang curry sauce with steamed broccoli, carrots, and zucchini.
More about Chow Thai
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck

140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Alfredo$19.99
Our house smoked salmon cakes over penne, asparagus & mushrooms tossed in our roasted garlic alfredo, then garnished with fresh basil.
Smoked Salmon Alfredo LS$12.99
Our house smoked salmon cake over penne, asparagus & mushrooms tossed in our roasted garlic alfredo, then garnished with fresh basil.
Fresh Catch Salmon$20.99
Choose from blackened, grilled, broiled or pan seared with your choice of lemon beurre blanc, mango salsa or roasted garlic aioli and your choice of two sides
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Alfredo$19.99
Our house smoked salmon cakes over penne, asparagus & mushrooms tossed in our roasted garlic alfredo, then garnished with fresh basil.
Smoked Salmon Alfredo LS$12.99
Our house smoked salmon cake over penne, asparagus & mushrooms tossed in our roasted garlic alfredo, then garnished with fresh basil.
Fresh Catch Salmon$20.99
Choose from blackened, grilled, broiled or pan seared with your choice of lemon beurre blanc, mango salsa or roasted garlic aioli and your choice of two sides
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Sweet Potato Fries

Nachos

Pineapple Fried Rice

Salmon Avocado Rolls

California Rolls

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1325 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston