Scallops in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve scallops

Carolina Crab House - Wilmington image

 

Carolina Crab House - Wilmington

341 S College Rd #55, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallops 1 LB$28.95
More about Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
True Blue Butcher and Table image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

True Blue Butcher and Table

1125 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop App$17.00
White cheddar "Mac n Cheese", gingered lemon gastrique, sizzled leeks
More about True Blue Butcher and Table
Consumer pic

 

Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington

1055 military cutoff rd suite 100, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallops Hibachi$30.95
Spicy Scallop Sushi$8.00
Spicy Crunchy Scallop Cucumber Roll$8.00
More about Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington
Consumer pic

 

Nori Asian Fusion

1412 Barclay Pointe Blvd Unit 1006, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop SU (2p)$7.95
Scallop SA (2p)$7.95
Baked Scallop Roll$14.95
More about Nori Asian Fusion
Chow Thai image

 

Chow Thai

5552 Carolina Beach RD Suite G, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Scallop Roll$11.99
Scallops, mayo, masago, scallions, cucumbers, kaware, spicy seasoning
More about Chow Thai
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck

140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calabash Scallops Platter$19.99
Lightly breaded & fried sea scallop chunks served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw
Scallop Basket$12.99
Lightly breaded & fried sea scallop chunks served with fries & coleslaw
New Bedford Scallops$30.99
Seared sea scallops with red & yellow pepper coulis served with creamy risotto & asparagus
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Pepper Sea Scallops$29.99
Lemon pepper dusted sea scallops broiled to perfection & finished with our lemon beurre blanc served with two sides
Calabash Scallops Platter$19.99
Lightly breaded & fried sea scallop chunks served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw
Scallop Basket$12.99
Lightly breaded & fried sea scallop chunks served with fries & coleslaw
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
Restaurant banner

 

Hiro Japanese Steakhouse-Wilmington

222 Old Eastwood Rd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon & Sea Scallops$23.95
More about Hiro Japanese Steakhouse-Wilmington

