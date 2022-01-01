Scallops in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve scallops
More about Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
341 S College Rd #55, Wilmington
|Scallops 1 LB
|$28.95
More about True Blue Butcher and Table
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
True Blue Butcher and Table
1125 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington
|Scallop App
|$17.00
White cheddar "Mac n Cheese", gingered lemon gastrique, sizzled leeks
More about Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington
Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington
1055 military cutoff rd suite 100, Wilmington
|Scallops Hibachi
|$30.95
|Spicy Scallop Sushi
|$8.00
|Spicy Crunchy Scallop Cucumber Roll
|$8.00
More about Nori Asian Fusion
Nori Asian Fusion
1412 Barclay Pointe Blvd Unit 1006, Wilmington
|Scallop SU (2p)
|$7.95
|Scallop SA (2p)
|$7.95
|Baked Scallop Roll
|$14.95
More about Chow Thai
Chow Thai
5552 Carolina Beach RD Suite G, Wilmington
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$11.99
Scallops, mayo, masago, scallions, cucumbers, kaware, spicy seasoning
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington
|Calabash Scallops Platter
|$19.99
Lightly breaded & fried sea scallop chunks served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw
|Scallop Basket
|$12.99
Lightly breaded & fried sea scallop chunks served with fries & coleslaw
|New Bedford Scallops
|$30.99
Seared sea scallops with red & yellow pepper coulis served with creamy risotto & asparagus
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington
|Lemon Pepper Sea Scallops
|$29.99
Lemon pepper dusted sea scallops broiled to perfection & finished with our lemon beurre blanc served with two sides
|Calabash Scallops Platter
|$19.99
Lightly breaded & fried sea scallop chunks served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw
|Scallop Basket
|$12.99
Lightly breaded & fried sea scallop chunks served with fries & coleslaw