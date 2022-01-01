Sea scallops in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve sea scallops
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington
|Lemon Pepper Sea Scallops
|$29.99
Lemon pepper dusted sea scallops broiled to perfection & finished with our lemon beurre blanc served with two sides
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington
|Lemon Pepper Sea Scallops
|$29.99
Lemon pepper dusted sea scallops broiled to perfection & finished with our lemon beurre blanc served with two sides