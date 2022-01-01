Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Pine Valley Market image

 

Pine Valley Market

3520 South College Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Salad 1#$14.00
Tender shrimp, celery, scallion, tangy dressing. GF
More about Pine Valley Market
Carolina Crab House - Wilmington image

 

Carolina Crab House - Wilmington

341 S College Rd #55, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Salad$8.95
More about Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
Item pic

 

Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.

2316 S. 17th Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Salad$16.00
Side of Shrimp Salad (8 Ounces)$8.00
Fresh boiled shrimp mixed with celery, onions, mayo, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and parsley to create this delicious salad. Also, featured in our Bellamy Sandwich item and Sampler Greenery item.
More about Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.

