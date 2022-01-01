Shrimp salad in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Pine Valley Market
3520 South College Road, Wilmington
|Shrimp Salad 1#
|$14.00
Tender shrimp, celery, scallion, tangy dressing. GF
Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
341 S College Rd #55, Wilmington
|Shrimp Salad
|$8.95
Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.
2316 S. 17th Street, Wilmington
|Shrimp Salad
|$16.00
|Side of Shrimp Salad (8 Ounces)
|$8.00
Fresh boiled shrimp mixed with celery, onions, mayo, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and parsley to create this delicious salad. Also, featured in our Bellamy Sandwich item and Sampler Greenery item.