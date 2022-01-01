Shrimp tacos in Wilmington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mac's Speed Shop

4126 Oleander Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Shrimp Tacos$5.50
Blackened Shrimp, chipotle ranch, avocado crema, jalapeno, cilantro
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck

140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shrimp Tacos$11.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with fried shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$14.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shrimp Tacos$11.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with fried shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$14.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
SEAFOOD • GRILL

Waterman's Brewing

1610 Pavilion Place, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (560 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos
