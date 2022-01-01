Shrimp tacos in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Mac's Speed Shop
4126 Oleander Dr, Wilmington
|Single Shrimp Tacos
|$5.50
Blackened Shrimp, chipotle ranch, avocado crema, jalapeno, cilantro
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington
|Fried Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with fried shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$14.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington
|Fried Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with fried shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$14.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch