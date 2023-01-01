Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Milner's Cafe image

 

Milner's Cafe - 311 Judges Rd Suite 1A

311 Judges Rd Suite 1A, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled shrimp wrap$12.95
More about Milner's Cafe - 311 Judges Rd Suite 1A
Kornerstone Bistro image

PIZZA

Kornerstone Bistro

8262 Market St, Wilmington

Avg 4.3 (589 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Wrap$14.00
Romaine, Tomato, Onion
Spicy Aioli
More about Kornerstone Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Fish Tacos

Spinach Salad

Chocolate Cake

Vegetable Tempura

Shumai

Philly Cheesesteaks

Lobster Rolls

Fried Rice

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (49 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1604 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (593 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (454 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2079 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston