Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve sliders

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sliders$6.00
Pick any two. Prepared on a mini yeast roll. Served with a pinch of mixed greens on the side.
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
Consumer pic

 

Castle Street Kitchen

509 Castle Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Sliders CHICKEN$11.00
Shredded chicken, soy glaze, CSK slaw on soy glazed buns
Asian Sliders PORK$11.00
Shredded pork, soy glaze, CSK slaw on soy glazed buns
More about Castle Street Kitchen
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck

140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lump Crab Cake Sliders$13.99
Two seared lump crab cake sliders with lettuce, tomato & bistro sauce, served with your choice of one side
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$6.99
Two sliders with American cheese, served with your choice of one side
Double Take Sliders$11.99
Double beef patties with American cheese & "Comeback" Sauce
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Double Take Sliders$11.99
Double beef patties with American cheese & "Comeback" Sauce
Lump Crab Cake Sliders$13.99
Two seared lump crab cake sliders with lettuce, tomato & bistro sauce, served with your choice of one side
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$6.99
Two sliders with American cheese, served with your choice of one side
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
Restaurant banner

 

Donut Inn - Military Cutoff

1427 Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Glazed Crois. Slider$3.73
Glazed Croissant with your choice of meat and cheese.
More about Donut Inn - Military Cutoff
Restaurant banner

 

Donut Inn - Oaklanding Center

208 Porters Neck Rd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Glazed Crois. Slider$3.73
Glazed Croissant with your choice of meat and cheese.
More about Donut Inn - Oaklanding Center

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Naruto

Chili

Soft Shell Crabs

Salmon Avocado Rolls

Chicken Fried Steaks

Fried Pickles

Curry

Calamari

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1325 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston