Sliders in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve sliders
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington
|Sliders
|$6.00
Pick any two. Prepared on a mini yeast roll. Served with a pinch of mixed greens on the side.
Castle Street Kitchen
509 Castle Street, Wilmington
|Asian Sliders CHICKEN
|$11.00
Shredded chicken, soy glaze, CSK slaw on soy glazed buns
|Asian Sliders PORK
|$11.00
Shredded pork, soy glaze, CSK slaw on soy glazed buns
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington
|Lump Crab Cake Sliders
|$13.99
Two seared lump crab cake sliders with lettuce, tomato & bistro sauce, served with your choice of one side
|Kids Cheeseburger Sliders
|$6.99
Two sliders with American cheese, served with your choice of one side
|Double Take Sliders
|$11.99
Double beef patties with American cheese & "Comeback" Sauce
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington
|Double Take Sliders
|$11.99
Double beef patties with American cheese & "Comeback" Sauce
|Lump Crab Cake Sliders
|$13.99
Two seared lump crab cake sliders with lettuce, tomato & bistro sauce, served with your choice of one side
|Kids Cheeseburger Sliders
|$6.99
Two sliders with American cheese, served with your choice of one side
Donut Inn - Military Cutoff
1427 Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington
|Glazed Crois. Slider
|$3.73
Glazed Croissant with your choice of meat and cheese.