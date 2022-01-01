Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Pine Valley Market image

 

Pine Valley Market

3520 South College Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Artichoke Dip. 1.5#$15.00
More about Pine Valley Market
Item pic

 

Copper Penny

109 Chestnut Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.49
Creamy blend of spinach, artichoke, and cheeses served with toasted pita points
More about Copper Penny
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$7.00
Hot dip with fresh spinach combined with cream cheese, artichoke hearts, garlic, and a few other secret ingredients. Topped with fresh cut chives. Served with garlic crostini.
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

