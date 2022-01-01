Spinach and artichoke dip in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
Pine Valley Market
3520 South College Road, Wilmington
|Spinach Artichoke Dip. 1.5#
|$15.00
Copper Penny
109 Chestnut Street, Wilmington
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$12.49
Creamy blend of spinach, artichoke, and cheeses served with toasted pita points
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$7.00
Hot dip with fresh spinach combined with cream cheese, artichoke hearts, garlic, and a few other secret ingredients. Topped with fresh cut chives. Served with garlic crostini.