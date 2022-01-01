Spinach salad in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve spinach salad
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington
|Fresh Spinach Salad
|$9.00
Baby spinach topped with grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cucumber, mushrooms, bacon, hardboiled egg, croutons and Swiss cheese. Served with a side of our house made hot bacon vinaigrette.
Henry's Restaurant - Wilmington - 2508 Independence Blvd
2508 Independence Blvd, Wilmington
|Blackened Shrimp & Spinach Salad
|$13.00
Baby spinach, applewood bacon, hard boiled eggs, marinated red potatoes, fresh mushrooms, grape tomatoes, and Kalamata olives. Topped with blackened shrimp.