Spinach salad in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve spinach salad

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Spinach Salad$9.00
Baby spinach topped with grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cucumber, mushrooms, bacon, hardboiled egg, croutons and Swiss cheese. Served with a side of our house made hot bacon vinaigrette.
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
Consumer pic

 

Henry's Restaurant - Wilmington - 2508 Independence Blvd

2508 Independence Blvd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Shrimp & Spinach Salad$13.00
Baby spinach, applewood bacon, hard boiled eggs, marinated red potatoes, fresh mushrooms, grape tomatoes, and Kalamata olives. Topped with blackened shrimp.
More about Henry's Restaurant - Wilmington - 2508 Independence Blvd

