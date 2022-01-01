Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Carolina Crab House - Wilmington image

 

Carolina Crab House - Wilmington

341 S College Rd #55, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
More about Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
Item pic

 

Copper Penny

109 Chestnut Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Basket Of Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
Lightly Seasoned
More about Copper Penny

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Scallops

Sundaes

Crab Salad

Fish Tacos

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Shrimp Tacos

Penne

Brownie Sundaes

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1325 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston