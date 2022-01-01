Tacos in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve tacos
BURRITOS • TACOS
Islands Fresh Mex Grill- Ogden
6838 Market St, Wilmington
|3 Taco & Drink Dinner Special
Pine Valley Market
3520 South College Road, Wilmington
|Taco SALAD
|$12.00
Crispy taco shell filled with your choice of chicken or beef, with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar-jack cheese, salsa, guacamole, and cilantro lime sour cream.
|Soft TACOS
|$10.00
Two flour tortillas with your choice of chicken or beef topped with shredded lettuce, red onion, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, coriander lime sour cream. Served with a side of chips and salsa
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington
|Chicken Taco Pizza
|$9.00
Sour cream base with provolone and cheddar cheese. Topped with everroast chicken, black beans, onions, and fresh diced tomato. Finished with shredded Romaine lettuce on top and a side of salsa.
Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Monkey Junction
5620 Carolina Beach Rd., Wilmington
|3 Taco & Drink Dinner Special
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mac's Speed Shop
4126 Oleander Dr, Wilmington
|Single Chicken Taco
|$5.50
Pulled chicken, salsa Roja, pickled onion, Avocado crema, Crispy onions and chopped cilantro
|Single Shrimp Tacos
|$5.50
Blackened Shrimp, chipotle ranch, avocado crema, jalapeno, cilantro
|Single Brisket Taco
|$5.50
Chopped brisket, chimichurri crema, onions, queso fresco, cilantro.
SEAFOOD
Tidewater Oyster Bar
8211 Market Street, Wilmington
|Tuna Tartare Taco
|$6.00
Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Front
310 N. Front St #1, Wilmington
|3 Taco & Drink Dinner Special
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington
|Fried Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with fried shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$13.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with blackened white fish, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$14.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington
|Fried Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with fried shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$13.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with blackened white fish, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$14.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Waterman's Brewing
1610 Pavilion Place, Wilmington
|Fish Tacos
|$11.70
|Shrimp Tacos
True Blue Butcher and Barrel
110 Greenfield Street Suite 114, Wilmington
|Tacos | Pescado
|$15.00
|Tacos | American
|$10.00
|Tacos | Brussels
|$9.00