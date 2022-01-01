Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve tacos

Islands Fresh Mex Grill- Ogden image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Islands Fresh Mex Grill- Ogden

6838 Market St, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (311 reviews)
Takeout
3 Taco & Drink Dinner Special
More about Islands Fresh Mex Grill- Ogden
Pine Valley Market image

 

Pine Valley Market

3520 South College Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Taco SALAD$12.00
Crispy taco shell filled with your choice of chicken or beef, with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar-jack cheese, salsa, guacamole, and cilantro lime sour cream.
Soft TACOS$10.00
Two flour tortillas with your choice of chicken or beef topped with shredded lettuce, red onion, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, coriander lime sour cream. Served with a side of chips and salsa
More about Pine Valley Market
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Taco Pizza$9.00
Sour cream base with provolone and cheddar cheese. Topped with everroast chicken, black beans, onions, and fresh diced tomato. Finished with shredded Romaine lettuce on top and a side of salsa.
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
Consumer pic

 

Castle Street Kitchen

509 Castle Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Tacos$12.50
More about Castle Street Kitchen
Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Monkey Junction image

 

Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Monkey Junction

5620 Carolina Beach Rd., Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Taco & Drink Dinner Special
More about Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Monkey Junction
Mac's Speed Shop image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mac's Speed Shop

4126 Oleander Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Chicken Taco$5.50
Pulled chicken, salsa Roja, pickled onion, Avocado crema, Crispy onions and chopped cilantro
Single Shrimp Tacos$5.50
Blackened Shrimp, chipotle ranch, avocado crema, jalapeno, cilantro
Single Brisket Taco$5.50
Chopped brisket, chimichurri crema, onions, queso fresco, cilantro.
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Tidewater Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD

Tidewater Oyster Bar

8211 Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.9 (63 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Tartare Taco$6.00
More about Tidewater Oyster Bar
Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Front image

 

Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Front

310 N. Front St #1, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Taco & Drink Dinner Special
More about Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Front
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck

140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shrimp Tacos$11.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with fried shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Blackened Fish Tacos$13.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with blackened white fish, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$14.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shrimp Tacos$11.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with fried shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Blackened Fish Tacos$13.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with blackened white fish, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$14.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Waterman's Brewing

1610 Pavilion Place, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (560 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$11.70
Shrimp Tacos
More about Waterman's Brewing
Banner pic

 

True Blue Butcher and Barrel

110 Greenfield Street Suite 114, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos | Pescado$15.00
Tacos | American$10.00
Tacos | Brussels$9.00
More about True Blue Butcher and Barrel

