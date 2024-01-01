Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants that serve taquitos

El Cerro Grande - Monkey Junction

5120 College Road, Wilmington

Dos Taquitos$8.99
Two taquitos. One with chicken and one with beef tips. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and rice
Taquitos Mexicanos$13.99
Four fried taquitos, two beef tips, and two chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, rice, and beans
La Costa - Downtown - 3617 Market St.

3617 Market Street, Wilmington

Chicken Taquitos$14.50
Flour Tortillas Stuffed with Chicken and Monterey Jack Cheese, Fried and Garnished with Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Guacamole.
Chingon Taqueria 2

4712 New Centre Drive, Wilmington

Taquitos Chingones$17.49
4 boneless short rib barbacoa tacos with oaxacan cheese, onions and cilantro
Taquitos Dorados$0.00
Four deep-fried taquitos with rice and beans, lettuce, queso fresco, Mexican crema and tomato sauce
