Taquitos in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve taquitos
El Cerro Grande - Monkey Junction
5120 College Road, Wilmington
|Dos Taquitos
|$8.99
Two taquitos. One with chicken and one with beef tips. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and rice
|Taquitos Mexicanos
|$13.99
Four fried taquitos, two beef tips, and two chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, rice, and beans
La Costa - Downtown - 3617 Market St.
3617 Market Street, Wilmington
|Chicken Taquitos
|$14.50
Flour Tortillas Stuffed with Chicken and Monterey Jack Cheese, Fried and Garnished with Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Guacamole.
Chingon Taqueria 2
4712 New Centre Drive, Wilmington
|Taquitos Chingones
|$17.49
4 boneless short rib barbacoa tacos with oaxacan cheese, onions and cilantro
|Taquitos Dorados
|$0.00
Four deep-fried taquitos with rice and beans, lettuce, queso fresco, Mexican crema and tomato sauce