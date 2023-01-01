Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve tostadas

Item pic

 

The Hub at Mega Corp - 1011 Ashes Dr

1011 Ashes Dr, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
"BIG TUNA" TOSTADA$7.00
BLACKENED TUNA SERVED OVER CRISPY TORTILLA WITH CILANTRO LIME RICE, BLACK BEAN PUREE, AVOCADO CORN SALSA, ROMESCO SAUCE AND SOUR CREAM
More about The Hub at Mega Corp - 1011 Ashes Dr
Consumer pic

 

TacoBaby - 125 Grace St

125 Grace St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tostada$8.00
Crispy fried tortilla layered with black bean puree, red cabbage, cotija, and cowboy candy
Shrimp Tostada$9.00
Crispy fried tortilla layered with shrimp, bang bang sauce, red cabbage, cotija, and avocado slices
More about TacoBaby - 125 Grace St

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Filet Mignon

Bread Pudding

Chicken Katsu

Hibachi Steaks

Coconut Soup

Vegetable Tempura

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (60 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (341 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1787 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (710 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (526 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2342 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston