Tostadas in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve tostadas
More about The Hub at Mega Corp - 1011 Ashes Dr
The Hub at Mega Corp - 1011 Ashes Dr
1011 Ashes Dr, Wilmington
|"BIG TUNA" TOSTADA
|$7.00
BLACKENED TUNA SERVED OVER CRISPY TORTILLA WITH CILANTRO LIME RICE, BLACK BEAN PUREE, AVOCADO CORN SALSA, ROMESCO SAUCE AND SOUR CREAM
More about TacoBaby - 125 Grace St
TacoBaby - 125 Grace St
125 Grace St, Wilmington
|Chicken Tostada
|$8.00
Crispy fried tortilla layered with black bean puree, red cabbage, cotija, and cowboy candy
|Shrimp Tostada
|$9.00
Crispy fried tortilla layered with shrimp, bang bang sauce, red cabbage, cotija, and avocado slices