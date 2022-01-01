Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

 

Pine Valley Market

3520 South College Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad 1#$12.00
Albacore tuna, scallions, celery and spices. GF
More about Pine Valley Market
Banner pic

 

Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.

2316 S. 17th Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$12.00
Side of Tuna Salad (8 ounces)$6.00
Skipjack tuna mixed with celery, onions, mayo, salt, pepper, and parsley to create this delicious salad. Also, featured in our Bellamy Sandwich item and Sampler Greenery item.
More about Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Paninis

Key Lime Pies

Eel

Grilled Chicken

Filet Mignon

Dumplings

Ranch Salad

Sliders

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1362 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1624 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston