Tuna salad in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve tuna salad
Pine Valley Market
3520 South College Road, Wilmington
|Tuna Salad 1#
|$12.00
Albacore tuna, scallions, celery and spices. GF
Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.
2316 S. 17th Street, Wilmington
|Tuna Salad
|$12.00
|Side of Tuna Salad (8 ounces)
|$6.00
Skipjack tuna mixed with celery, onions, mayo, salt, pepper, and parsley to create this delicious salad. Also, featured in our Bellamy Sandwich item and Sampler Greenery item.