Tuna wraps in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve tuna wraps
More about Pine Valley Market
Pine Valley Market
3520 South College Road, Wilmington
|Blackened Tuna Wrap
|$14.00
Fresh Local Tuna, blackened, Honey miso dressing, Asian Slaw, Sesame Seeds and toasted almonds, kimchi aioli
More about Milner's Cafe - 311 Judges Rd Suite 1A
Milner's Cafe - 311 Judges Rd Suite 1A
311 Judges Rd Suite 1A, Wilmington
|Ahi Tuna Wrap
|$13.95
Seared Ahi Tuna in a Wrap with Organic Greens, Diced Tomatoes, Julienned
Carrots, Red Onions, Wonton Crisps & Sesame Ginger Dressing served with
your choice of side