Tuna wraps in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve tuna wraps

Pine Valley Market image

 

Pine Valley Market

3520 South College Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Tuna Wrap$14.00
Fresh Local Tuna, blackened, Honey miso dressing, Asian Slaw, Sesame Seeds and toasted almonds, kimchi aioli
More about Pine Valley Market
Milner's Cafe image

 

Milner's Cafe - 311 Judges Rd Suite 1A

311 Judges Rd Suite 1A, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Wrap$13.95
Seared Ahi Tuna in a Wrap with Organic Greens, Diced Tomatoes, Julienned
Carrots, Red Onions, Wonton Crisps & Sesame Ginger Dressing served with
your choice of side
More about Milner's Cafe - 311 Judges Rd Suite 1A

