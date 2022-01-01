Turkey clubs in Wilmington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Main pic

 

Hell's Kitchen - Wilmington

118 Princess St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
TURKEY CLUB$15.00
turkey, swiss, lettuce, bacon, mayo on white or wheat bread
More about Hell's Kitchen - Wilmington
Turkey Club image

 

Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.

2316 S. 17th Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club$10.00
Boar's Head Ovengold turkey breast, sweet sliced ham, topped with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and bacon. Please select your choice of wheat or sourdough bread AND your choice of mayo or honey (or Both). Served with chips and pickle slice.
More about Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.

