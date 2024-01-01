Vanilla ice cream in Wilmington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve vanilla ice cream

Item pic

 

Slice of Life Pizzeria & Pub - Downtown Location 125 Market St.

125 Market St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich$8.99
More about Slice of Life Pizzeria & Pub - Downtown Location 125 Market St.
Item pic

 

Slice of Life Pizzeria & Pub - Beach Location 1437 Military Cuttoff Rd.

1437 Military Cuttoff Rd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich$8.99
More about Slice of Life Pizzeria & Pub - Beach Location 1437 Military Cuttoff Rd.
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream$2.00
Blue Bunny vanilla beam ice cream with your choice of toppings: chocolate syrup, vanilla syrup, caramel syrup, raspberry syrup, whipped cream, or maraschino cherry. Double scoop +$2
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

