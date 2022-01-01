Veggie salad in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve veggie salad
Milner's Cafe - 311 Judges Rd Suite 1A
311 Judges Rd Suite 1A, Wilmington
|Small Grilled Veggie Salad
|$8.95
Grilled Artichokes, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onions
and Mixed Bell Peppers on Organic Mixed Greens with our
Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Pine Valley Market for Sea Scape Properties
3520 S. College Rd., Wilmington
|Seasonal Vegetable Salad
|$11.00
Chef's choice of daily salad made from the freshest ingredients. Think salads such as Elote corn salad, tomato & cucumber salad or classic broccoli salad.