Wedge salad in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve wedge salad
True Blue Butcher and Table
1125 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington
|$14.00
Farm iceberg, Applewood bacon, Heirloom cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, house blue cheese dressing
|$13.00
Farm iceberg, Applewood bacon, Heirloom cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, house blue cheese dressing
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington
|Romaine Wedge Salad
|$9.00
Crisp wedge of whole romaine heart topped with bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, and gorgonzola cheese.