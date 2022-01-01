Wedge salad in Wilmington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

True Blue Butcher and Table image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

True Blue Butcher and Table

1125 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Salad$14.00
Farm iceberg, Applewood bacon, Heirloom cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, house blue cheese dressing
Wedge Salad$13.00
Farm iceberg, Applewood bacon, Heirloom cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, house blue cheese dressing
More about True Blue Butcher and Table
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Romaine Wedge Salad$9.00
Crisp wedge of whole romaine heart topped with bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, and gorgonzola cheese.
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Waterman's Brewing

1610 Pavilion Place, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (560 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Salad$9.50
More about Waterman's Brewing

