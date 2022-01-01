Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Cake
Wilmington restaurants that serve cake
Papsy's Place Sweets & Treats
115 West Main St, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Birthday Cake
Birthday Cake Shake
$0.00
More about Papsy's Place Sweets & Treats
Kava Haus - Wilmington, Ohio
187 E Locust St, Wilmington
Avg 4.9
(478 reviews)
Peach Coffee Cake
$4.00
Blueberry Lemon Coffee Cake
$4.00
More about Kava Haus - Wilmington, Ohio
More near Wilmington to explore
Mason
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Loveland
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Miamisburg
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Yellow Springs
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Fairborn
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Washington Court House
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
Springboro
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dayton
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(278 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(355 restaurants)
Bellefontaine
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Lima
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(283 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(570 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(536 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(224 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1685 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston