Hot chocolate in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Hot Chocolate
Wilmington restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Papsy's Place
115 West Main St, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$3.95
More about Papsy's Place
Kava Haus
187 E Locust St, Wilmington
Avg 4.9
(478 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
We make nothing but the best when it comes to hot chocolate! Whether you want white or dark chocolate, our Ghirardelli powder insures just that!
More about Kava Haus
