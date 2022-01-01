Hot chocolate in Wilmington

Papsy's Place image

 

Papsy's Place

115 West Main St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.95
Hot Chocolate image

 

Kava Haus

187 E Locust St, Wilmington

Avg 4.9 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate
We make nothing but the best when it comes to hot chocolate! Whether you want white or dark chocolate, our Ghirardelli powder insures just that!
