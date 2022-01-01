Wilmington restaurants you'll love
Wahoo's Eatery
2 Whites Rd, Wilmington
Popular items
Buffalo Wrap
$9.00
(Tender grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese. Marinated in our special buffalo sauce)
Seasoned Fry Large
$4.99
A lightly seasoned Fry
Seasoned Fry Small
$4.00
A lightly seasoned Fry
The Maple Leaf Tavern
3 N Main St, Wilmington
Popular items
MLT SALAD
$10.95
Mixed greens, tomato, cheddar & Monterey jack cheese, cucumber, onion, carrot, maple glazed bacon & croutons
Jammer
$13.95
8 oz. patty with tomato jam & maple glazed bacon
MLT Burger
$14.95
8 oz. patty, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, maple glazed bacon, lettuce, tomato &
jalapeños