Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Chili
Wilmington restaurants that serve chili
Wahoo's Eatery
2 Whites Rd, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Chili Dog
$4.25
Chili Cheese Dog
$4.50
More about Wahoo's Eatery
The Maple Leaf Tavern
3 N Main St, Wilmington
Avg 4.3
(353 reviews)
Tots-Chili
$14.00
Bowl-Chili
$9.00
More about The Maple Leaf Tavern
Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington
Chicken Tenders
Tacos
Salmon
More near Wilmington to explore
Manchester Center
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Amherst
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Amherst
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Greenfield
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Hadley
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
New Lebanon
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Keene
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston