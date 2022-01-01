Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve tacos

La Casita

14 South Main Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Taco Salad$14.00
Grilled Chicken over a crispy bowl filled with Lettuce, Black Beans, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, and a homemade Citrus Vinaigrette
Ground Beef Taco Salad$14.00
Ground Beef over a crispy bowl filled with Lettuce, Black Beans, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, and a homemade Citrus Vinaigrette
Vegetarian Taco Salad$12.00
Crispy Bowl filled with Lettuce, Black Beans, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, and homemade Citrus Vinaigrette
More about La Casita
Wahoo's Eatery image

 

Wahoo's Eatery

2 Whites Rd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Rice Bowl$9.50
Korean BBQ tacos$9.00
bbq pork, mango salsa, Asian slaw and aioli
More about Wahoo's Eatery

