Tacos in Wilmington

La Casita
14 South Main Street, Wilmington
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken over a crispy bowl filled with Lettuce, Black Beans, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, and a homemade Citrus Vinaigrette
|Ground Beef Taco Salad
|$14.00
Ground Beef over a crispy bowl filled with Lettuce, Black Beans, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, and a homemade Citrus Vinaigrette
|Vegetarian Taco Salad
|$12.00
Crispy Bowl filled with Lettuce, Black Beans, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, and homemade Citrus Vinaigrette