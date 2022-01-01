Go
Wilson County Barbecue celebrates pit-smoked, whole hog barbecue done the old-fashioned way in a comfortable gathering place replete with Southern hospitality and unfussy charm.

BBQ

82 Hanover Street • $$

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Biscuit$16.00
BBQ Chicken (Half)$19.00
Barbecue Pulled Pork$22.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Mac N' Cheese$5.00
Biscuits (2)$7.00
Chopped Salad$12.00
BBQ Pork Sandwich$17.00
Baby Back Ribs$32.00
Fried Chicken 1/2 (4 pc.)$19.00
82 Hanover Street

Portland ME

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
The Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro was opened in 2007 and has since been Portland’s premier haven for mindful dining. Established by chef and owner Dan Sriprasert, the Green Elephant offers Pan-Asian vegetarian and vegan meals (with a decidedly Thai focus), Portland beers, hand-mixed home-grown teas, locally roasted coffee, sweet sodas from Maine, and a superb wine list that includes both vegan and organic options.

Local People,
Fresh Lobster,
Local Bread,
Fresh Flavors.

Come in and enjoy!

Sicilian street food and beer. We love pizza.

