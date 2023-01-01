Wilson restaurants you'll love
Must-try Wilson restaurants
More about Wilsons Pizza - 1295 N West St
Wilsons Pizza - 1295 N West St
1295 N West St, Wilson
|Popular items
|Meatball
|$0.00
Not your average meatball sub! We slice the meatball so you can easily eat it.
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs
Hot or Mild
|Garlic Knots
|$10.00
Garlic bread with marinara dipping sauce. Highly recommend adding cheese!
More about Nora's - Homestyle Kitchen and Bar - 5600 W Hwy 22
Nora's - Homestyle Kitchen and Bar - 5600 W Hwy 22
5600 W Hwy 22, Wilson
More about Stagecoach Bar - 5755 W Hwy 22
Stagecoach Bar - 5755 W Hwy 22
5755 W Hwy 22, Wilson