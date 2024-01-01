Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Wilson

Go
Wilson restaurants
Toast

Wilson restaurants that serve french onion soup

Item pic

 

Nora’s Homestyle Restaurant and Bar - Nora's

5600 W Hwy 22, Wilson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Onion Soup$15.00
Sweet Onions, Beef Demi-Glace, Swiss Cheese, Baguette
More about Nora’s Homestyle Restaurant and Bar - Nora's
Restaurant banner

 

Sidewinders West Bank - Sidewinders American Grill

2550 Moose Wilson Road, Wilson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl - French Onion Soup$10.00
A medley of three onions, caramelized and deglazed with sweet sherry and a hearty beef stock, topped and baked with three cheeses
More about Sidewinders West Bank - Sidewinders American Grill
Map

More near Wilson to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Lander

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1449 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (768 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston