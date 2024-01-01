French onion soup in Wilson
Wilson restaurants that serve french onion soup
More about Nora’s Homestyle Restaurant and Bar - Nora's
Nora’s Homestyle Restaurant and Bar - Nora's
5600 W Hwy 22, Wilson
|French Onion Soup
|$15.00
Sweet Onions, Beef Demi-Glace, Swiss Cheese, Baguette
More about Sidewinders West Bank - Sidewinders American Grill
Sidewinders West Bank - Sidewinders American Grill
2550 Moose Wilson Road, Wilson
|Bowl - French Onion Soup
|$10.00
A medley of three onions, caramelized and deglazed with sweet sherry and a hearty beef stock, topped and baked with three cheeses