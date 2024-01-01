Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Wilsonville

Wilsonville restaurants that serve hummus

Mr Gyros

30100 Southwest Boones Ferry Road, Wilsonville

Chicken over Hummus Plate $11$11.00
Freshly prepared hummus topped with sizzling, grilled chicken, served with pita bread.
Hummus Plate$8.00
A smooth mix of mashed garbanzo beans, tahini, lemon, and garlic, with olive oil, served with pita bread.
Lamb over Hummus Plate $11$11.00
Hummus with slices of thin, slow roasted gyro lamb pieces, served with pita bread.
McMenamins Wilsonville Old Church & Pub

30340 SW Boones Ferry Rd, Wilsonville

Hummus$17.50
Marinated olives, veggies, feta, and pita chips.
