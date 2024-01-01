Hummus in Wilsonville
Wilsonville restaurants that serve hummus
Mr Gyros
30100 Southwest Boones Ferry Road, Wilsonville
|Chicken over Hummus Plate $11
Freshly prepared hummus topped with sizzling, grilled chicken, served with pita bread.
|Hummus Plate
A smooth mix of mashed garbanzo beans, tahini, lemon, and garlic, with olive oil, served with pita bread.
|Lamb over Hummus Plate $11
Hummus with slices of thin, slow roasted gyro lamb pieces, served with pita bread.