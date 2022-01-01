Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Wilton

Go
Wilton restaurants
Toast

Wilton restaurants that serve po boy

Item pic

 

Little Pub

26 Danbury Road, WIlton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dressed Shrimp Po' Boy$15.00
Deep Fried shrimp on a grinder “dressed” with shredded iceberg lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, and remoulade
More about Little Pub
HEIBECK'S STAND image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

HEIBECK'S STAND

951 DANBURY RD, Wilton

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Po Boy$13.99
Crispy cajun shrimp, lettuce, tomato & taratar sauce
Clam Po Boy$13.99
Fried clams, lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce
Shrimp Po Boy$13.99
Crispy shrimp with lettuce, tomato, & tartar sauce on a toasted wedge
More about HEIBECK'S STAND

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilton

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Veggie Burgers

Cheeseburgers

Clams

Chili

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Wilton to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1615 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1355 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston