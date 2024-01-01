Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Wilton

Go
Wilton restaurants
Toast

Wilton restaurants that serve salmon

Consumer pic

 

Marly's Bar & Bistro

101 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Salmon Burger$16.95
House-made Atlantic salmon patty seasoned with teriyaki sauce and served with carrots, scallions, avocado, and red chile aioli
More about Marly's Bar & Bistro
Item pic

 

Little Pub - Wilton

26 Danbury Road, WIlton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Sesame Salmon$17.00
Thai sesame grilled salmon, greens, tomato, carrots, cucumber, red onion, mandarin oranges, citrus-ginger dressing, wontons, wasabi drizzle
Napa Salmon Flatbread$17.00
Blackened salmon, shredded cabbage, pico, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, chipotle honey drizzle
More about Little Pub - Wilton

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilton

Reuben

Sweet Potato Fries

Caesar Salad

Pies

Nachos

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Wilton to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.1 (40 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2483 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (387 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1878 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (746 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (361 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (195 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston