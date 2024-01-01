Salmon in Wilton
Wilton restaurants that serve salmon
More about Marly's Bar & Bistro
Marly's Bar & Bistro
101 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
|Teriyaki Salmon Burger
|$16.95
House-made Atlantic salmon patty seasoned with teriyaki sauce and served with carrots, scallions, avocado, and red chile aioli
More about Little Pub - Wilton
Little Pub - Wilton
26 Danbury Road, WIlton
|Thai Sesame Salmon
|$17.00
Thai sesame grilled salmon, greens, tomato, carrots, cucumber, red onion, mandarin oranges, citrus-ginger dressing, wontons, wasabi drizzle
|Napa Salmon Flatbread
|$17.00
Blackened salmon, shredded cabbage, pico, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, chipotle honey drizzle