Tacos in Wilton

Wilton restaurants
Toast

Wilton restaurants that serve tacos

Little Pub

26 Danbury Road, WIlton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Tuna Tacos$18.00
Rare seared ahi tuna, pineapple-jicama-mint slaw, field greens, flour tortillas, wasabi-lemon yogurt
Food Truck Fish Tacos$16.00
Beer battered cod, cilantro-green onion slaw, pico, chipotle aioli
¡TACO BOX!™$40.00
Build your own tacos at home! Each ¡TACO BOX!™ includes: 16oz of your choice of protein: Adobo Ground Beef, Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken or Fork Shredded Pork Carnitas
Toppings: 16oz Shredded cabbage
8oz cheddar jack cheese,
8oz guacamole
8oz Pico De Gallo
10 flour tortillas
16oz Roasted corn and black bean salad
2 ramekins of sour cream
2 Ramekins Salsa
More about Little Pub
TACOS • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

HEIBECK'S STAND

951 DANBURY RD, Wilton

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cowboy Burger Tacos$10.49
Coleslaw, ground beef, pepperjack cheese, frizzled onions & BBQ sauce
Baja Taco$12.49
Crispy cod on a bed of cilantro lime cabbage & topped with housemade avocado salsa and cilantro
Carne Asada Tacos$12.99
Street style tacos with certified angus steak, onions, cilantro crema & cilantro
More about HEIBECK'S STAND

