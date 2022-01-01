Tacos in Wilton
Wilton restaurants that serve tacos
Little Pub
26 Danbury Road, WIlton
|Ahi Tuna Tacos
|$18.00
Rare seared ahi tuna, pineapple-jicama-mint slaw, field greens, flour tortillas, wasabi-lemon yogurt
|Food Truck Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Beer battered cod, cilantro-green onion slaw, pico, chipotle aioli
|¡TACO BOX!™
|$40.00
Build your own tacos at home! Each ¡TACO BOX!™ includes: 16oz of your choice of protein: Adobo Ground Beef, Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken or Fork Shredded Pork Carnitas
Toppings: 16oz Shredded cabbage
8oz cheddar jack cheese,
8oz guacamole
8oz Pico De Gallo
10 flour tortillas
16oz Roasted corn and black bean salad
2 ramekins of sour cream
2 Ramekins Salsa
TACOS • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
HEIBECK'S STAND
951 DANBURY RD, Wilton
|Cowboy Burger Tacos
|$10.49
Coleslaw, ground beef, pepperjack cheese, frizzled onions & BBQ sauce
|Baja Taco
|$12.49
Crispy cod on a bed of cilantro lime cabbage & topped with housemade avocado salsa and cilantro
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$12.99
Street style tacos with certified angus steak, onions, cilantro crema & cilantro