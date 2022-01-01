Tacos in Wilton

Build your own tacos at home! Each ¡TACO BOX!™ includes: 16oz of your choice of protein: Adobo Ground Beef, Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken or Fork Shredded Pork Carnitas

Toppings: 16oz Shredded cabbage

8oz cheddar jack cheese,

8oz guacamole

8oz Pico De Gallo

10 flour tortillas

16oz Roasted corn and black bean salad

2 ramekins of sour cream

2 Ramekins Salsa

