Wimberley American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Wimberley
More about The Leaning Pear
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Leaning Pear
111 River Rd #110, Wimberley
|Popular items
|Southern Clucker
|$9.50
Fried Chicken, Pimento Cheese, Alabama White Sauce, Lettuce, Onion, Housemade Bun.
|Leaning Pear Small House
|$5.00
spiced pecans, goat cheese, pear, shallot vinaigrette
(vegetarian, gluten-free)
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
thai chile-lime vinaigrette, red cabbage, sesame seeds
(gluten-free)
More about The Wimberley Cafe
The Wimberley Cafe
101-A Town Square, Wimberley
|Popular items
|Pecan Crusted Chicken
|$14.99
|Turkey-Avocado BLT
|$10.50
|Kid's Tenders
|$5.99
More about Chill's On The Creek
Chill's On The Creek
14004 Ranch Rd, Wimberley
|Popular items
|Blanco Queso
|$8.29
Fresh Chips served with our white queso & salsa
|Southwest Chicken Tacos
|$9.99
Fajita chicken, cheese, avocado, lettuce, pico, bacon, chives & ranch
|Pickle Fries
|$7.99
Deep fried breaded garlic pickles served with ranch