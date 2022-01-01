Wimberley American restaurants you'll love

Go
Wimberley restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Wimberley

The Leaning Pear image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Leaning Pear

111 River Rd #110, Wimberley

Avg 4.5 (883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southern Clucker$9.50
Fried Chicken, Pimento Cheese, Alabama White Sauce, Lettuce, Onion, Housemade Bun.
Leaning Pear Small House$5.00
spiced pecans, goat cheese, pear, shallot vinaigrette
(vegetarian, gluten-free)
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
thai chile-lime vinaigrette, red cabbage, sesame seeds
(gluten-free)
More about The Leaning Pear
The Wimberley Cafe image

 

The Wimberley Cafe

101-A Town Square, Wimberley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pecan Crusted Chicken$14.99
Turkey-Avocado BLT$10.50
Kid's Tenders$5.99
More about The Wimberley Cafe
Chill's On The Creek image

 

Chill's On The Creek

14004 Ranch Rd, Wimberley

Avg 4.2 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Blanco Queso$8.29
Fresh Chips served with our white queso & salsa
Southwest Chicken Tacos$9.99
Fajita chicken, cheese, avocado, lettuce, pico, bacon, chives & ranch
Pickle Fries$7.99
Deep fried breaded garlic pickles served with ranch
More about Chill's On The Creek
Oldies Burgers image

HAMBURGERS

Oldies Burgers

801 FM 2325, Wimberley

Avg 4.6 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Burger$6.75
Mushroom Swiss Burger- mayo, mushrooms & swiss cheese$7.75
Hamburger-$7.00
More about Oldies Burgers

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wimberley

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Wimberley to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Lockhart

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston