Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Wimberley

Go
Wimberley restaurants
Toast

Wimberley restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Leaning Pear

111 River Rd #110, Wimberley

Avg 4.5 (883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ginger-Carrot Cake$5.75
citrus-cream cheese icing, carrot reduction
More about The Leaning Pear
The Wimberley Cafe image

 

The Wimberley Cafe

101-A Town Square, Wimberley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.99
More about The Wimberley Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Wimberley

Hot Chocolate

Mac And Cheese

Reuben

Green Beans

Chicken Salad

Home Fries

Waffles

Pies

Map

More near Wimberley to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (15 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Lockhart

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1637 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (701 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston