Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Wimberley

Go
Wimberley restaurants
Toast

Wimberley restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Creekhouse Kitchen & Bar

14015 Ranch Road 12, Unit 14, Wimberley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Hot Honey Sauce, Creekhouse Slaw, House Pickles, Choice of Fries or Cucumber Salad
More about Creekhouse Kitchen & Bar
Chill's On The Creek image

 

Chill's On The Creek

14004 Ranch Rd, Wimberley

Avg 4.2 (1 review)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$13.79
Hand breaded beef cutlet on a sourdough bun with mayo, lettuce, pickle, tomato & onion
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.79
Sourdough bun with chicken fried chicken, mozarella, ranch, lettuce, tomato, pickle & hot -OR- mild wing sauce
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.79
Hand breaded chicken breast on a sourdough bun with mayo, lettuce, pickle, tomato & onion
More about Chill's On The Creek

Browse other tasty dishes in Wimberley

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Veggie Burgers

Grits

Cake

Cheesecake

Mac And Cheese

Hummus

Map

More near Wimberley to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (16 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Lockhart

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (564 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (776 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston