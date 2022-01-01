Chicken sandwiches in Wimberley
Wimberley restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Creekhouse Kitchen & Bar
Creekhouse Kitchen & Bar
14015 Ranch Road 12, Unit 14, Wimberley
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Hot Honey Sauce, Creekhouse Slaw, House Pickles, Choice of Fries or Cucumber Salad
More about Chill's On The Creek
Chill's On The Creek
14004 Ranch Rd, Wimberley
|Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
|$13.79
Hand breaded beef cutlet on a sourdough bun with mayo, lettuce, pickle, tomato & onion
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.79
Sourdough bun with chicken fried chicken, mozarella, ranch, lettuce, tomato, pickle & hot -OR- mild wing sauce
|Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.79
Hand breaded chicken breast on a sourdough bun with mayo, lettuce, pickle, tomato & onion