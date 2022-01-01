Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Wimberley

Wimberley restaurants
Wimberley restaurants that serve chilaquiles

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Leaning Pear

111 River Rd #110, Wimberley

Avg 4.5 (883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Chilaquiles$11.00
monterey jack cheese, frijoles verdes, roasted tomato-red chile sauce (gluten free)
More about The Leaning Pear
Hildee's Dine-Inn

14111 Winters Mill Parkway, Wimberley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles$17.00
More about Hildee's Dine-Inn

