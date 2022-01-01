Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chilaquiles in
Wimberley
/
Wimberley
/
Chilaquiles
Wimberley restaurants that serve chilaquiles
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Leaning Pear
111 River Rd #110, Wimberley
Avg 4.5
(883 reviews)
Chicken Chilaquiles
$11.00
monterey jack cheese, frijoles verdes, roasted tomato-red chile sauce (gluten free)
More about The Leaning Pear
Hildee's Dine-Inn
14111 Winters Mill Parkway, Wimberley
No reviews yet
Chilaquiles
$17.00
More about Hildee's Dine-Inn
