Grilled chicken in Wimberley
Wimberley restaurants that serve grilled chicken
The Wimberley Cafe
101-A Town Square, Wimberley
|Grilled Chicken Sand
|$8.99
Chill's On The Creek
14004 Ranch Rd, Wimberley
|Grilled Chicken
|$12.79
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.98
On a sourdough bun, mayo, lettuce, onion, pickle & tomato
The Falls Bistro
1 Woodcreek Circle, Wimberley
|Grilled Chicken Slider Meal
|$13.99
Two Grilled Chicken Sliders
Served w/ Fries or other choice of side
Veggies, Mayo, & Mustard on the side
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.99
Cheese Quesadilla w/ Grilled Chicken
Served with side of Salsa and Sour Cream