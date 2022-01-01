Tacos in Wimberley
Wimberley restaurants that serve tacos
Chill's On The Creek
14004 Ranch Rd, Wimberley
|Southwest Chicken Tacos
|$9.99
Fajita chicken, cheese, avocado, lettuce, pico, bacon, chives & ranch
The Falls Bistro
1 Woodcreek Circle, Wimberley
|DIY Taco
|$2.99
Choose up to 3 Main Ingredients
$0.75 for additional Main Ingredients
$0.50 for Other Ingredients
|DIY Taco
|$2.49
Choice of 2 Main Ingredients.
Additional Ingredients $0.50
|Blue Hole Taco
|$3.79
Scrambled Eggs, Avocado, Potatoes
Sausage, Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese