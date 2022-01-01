Wimpy's Burger Basket
Come in and eat!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2160 Buffalo Road • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2160 Buffalo Road
Rochester NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Guida's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Celebrate Cafe West (Mami Cocina)
The best take out and delivery Latino Experience
MicGinny's
Come in and enjoy!
Good Guys Pizza
Come in and enjoy!