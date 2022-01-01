Go
Wimpy's Burger Basket

Come in and eat!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2160 Buffalo Road • $

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic 10-pc Wings$13.49
Cheeseburger Plate$10.99
Two cheeseburgers served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
Chicken Fingers$7.49
4 PC served with one of the following sauces: Barbecue, Bleu cheese, Boss sauce, Buffalo Hot or Mild, Country Sweet Mild, Honey Mustard, Ranch, Sriracha BBQ, or Sweet & Sour.
#1 Any Burger Combo$11.69
ANY BURGER COMBO: Served with mac salad, french fries, & a fountain beverage.
2X3 Plate$12.99
Feeling a little hungrier? Choose three between hamburger, cheeseburger, red hot or white hot - served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
#3 Chicken Finger Combo$12.89
CHICKEN FINGER COMBO: 4 Chicken Fingers, choice of dipping sauce, french fries, & a fountain beverage.
Classic Milkshake$4.89
#5 Wrap Combo$12.89
WRAP COMBO: Served with mac salad, french fries, & a fountain beverage.
French Fries$4.29
Cheeseburger$6.49
We see a burger & cheese romance in your near future. Sink your teeth into this time-honored classic.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2160 Buffalo Road

Rochester NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

